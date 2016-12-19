NetWorx 5.5.5 即時監看網路流量

2016-12-19 09:26:09 哇哇 0 0



到底網路忙不忙碌你怎麼知道？需要即時知道目前網路忙碌的狀態有軟體輔助最方便囉！NetWorx 是一套可以即時觀看網路流量的工具，用顏色可以區別出上傳或是下載的流量，網路的忙碌狀態馬上就清楚明白囉！

除了基本的流量圖之外，還有碼表的功能，可以自己在一段時間內測出網路量量狀態平均值等；此外還有附加一些網路除錯的小功能，traceroute、ping還有netstats，算是頗方便的軟體囉！

* Added a hidden setting to disable TCP/UDP tracking in the Ignore LAN mode.
* Added Mobile Broadband support for monitoring as all available connections.
* Added showing units on the graph (configurable in the hidden settings).
* Added email notifications for short-term conditions.
* Fixed crashing if UPnP was not ready at startup.

http://www.softperfect.com/products/networx/

免安裝版：
NetWorx 5.5.5.rar（MediaFire下載）
NetWorx 5.5.5.rar（Rapidgator下載）
NetWorx 5.5.5.rar（ZippyShare下載）
NetWorx 5.5.5.rar（本站下載）
檔案大小：3.62 MB
更多資訊請參考：
最新超值旗艦機開箱
比螺旋燈泡還省電的迷你 NAS
26800mAh筆電行動電源

NetWorx 5.5.5 即時監看網路流量 相關文章

訪客留言

參考資料
Linux下監看即時流量 | 綠色工廠 #查看即時流量
... 兩個軟體都是可以監看即時流量看爽就好~覺得網站速度慢時的確可以當作判斷的一種 ... ...
NetWorx 5.5.3 免安裝中文版 - 免安裝的網路流量監測軟體 - 阿榮福利味 - 免費軟體下載 #NetWorx
免安裝的網路流量監測軟體 - NetWorx</b>，即時監測上傳及下載所使用的頻寬，可以統計每日、每星期、每月的總頻 ...
[Android軟體] 網絡速度計：隨時監視手機網路流量 | Android | 硬是要學 #查看即時流量
Android Market 上有許多計算流量的App（例如「正點工具箱」），可以幫你計算每天或每月的3G網路流量避免使 ...
Networking | Definition of Networking by Merriam-Webster #Networking
Define networking</b>: the exchange of information or services among individuals, groups, or ...
Xshell - Free download and software reviews - CNET Download.com #查看即時流量
2016年4月4日 - Xshell is a SSH, TELNET, and RLOGIN terminal emulator for Windows platforms.
NetWorx - Download #NetWorx
NetWorx</b>, free and safe download. NetWorx</b> 5.2.7: Bandwidth &amp; traffic monitoring tool for Windows. ...
What is a Computer Network? - Wireless/Networking - About.com #Networking
Definition: Computer networking is the practice of interfacing two or more computing devices with each other for the purpose of sharing data. Computer networks&nbsp;...
Cisco Networking Academy - Cisco #Networking
The Networking</b> Academy program delivers ICT training to help improve career and educational ...
有沒有辦法做到查看即時網路對內/外頻寬的流量! #查看即時流量
: 請問一下有沒有辦法可以查出即時對內對外的網路流量?: 目前電腦有:proftpd samba: 不知道有沒有辦法下達 ...
Networking | Define Networking at Dictionary.com #Networking
Networking</b> definition, a supportive system of sharing information and services among individuals and ...